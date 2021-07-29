News Top Stories

National grid suffers third collapse in 5 months

The Nigeria’s electricity transmission system also known as the national grid on Wednesday suffered the third major collapse in the last five months. New Telegraph gathered that the partial collapse, which rocked the grid yesterday plunged Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power and other major cities into darkness.

 

The last time the system suffered similar fate was on Wednesday, May 12, an incident that lasted for six hours and 53 minutes. This newspaper had earlier reported that the grid’s failure came barely three months after the February 9 collapse.

 

Meanwhile, the grid, operated from Osogbo, Osun State, by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), failed at about 12:26 pm yesterday.

 

The national electricity grid, further checks showed, has failed electricity consumers more than 128 times since the nation’s power sector was privatised in 2013. Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the umbrella body of distribution companies, had earlier blamed the situation on obsolete and analogue systems being used by the TCN.

 

Some utility companies had issued public notices about the inability to power consumers due to the challenge.

 

“We have been unable to serve our customers in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states as well as a significant portion of the entire Federal Capital Territory,” a notice by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company had said.

 

Confirming reports of the two previous collapses, TCN maintained that it restored bulk power to all the 330 Kilo Volt (kV)Transmission Stations across the entire grid by 5.54pm Wednesday. TCN’s General Manager, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

 

It would be recalled that there was national grid collapse at about 11.01am Wednesday. TCN also confirmed that the total system collapse of the grid was as a result of voltage collapse in some parts of the grid.

 

Mbah said that the Kainji – Birnin Kebbi line, however, tripped on fault but was restored. She said that the TCNs 330kV substations feed 132kV substations, through which Distribution Compankes offtake electricity they deliver to electricity consumers nationwide.

