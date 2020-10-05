National Hajj Commission launches saving scheme in Kano

Determined to ensure that only Muslims with viable economic means and background perform the Hajj Pilgrimage at least once in a lifetime, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has formally launched the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) in Kano State.

The new scheme was a bank-led system introduced by the commission to enable Muslims of all economic backgrounds in Nigeria perform hajj at least once in their lifetime. Speaking in Kano yesterday, Chairman/Executive Officer of NAHCON, Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, expressed delight over the actualisation of the scheme. According to him, for over a decade, the HSS had been on the process of establishing the scheme, but due to some technicalities, the scheme could not be achieved until today.

He said the scheme had evolved by virtue of Section 7 Sub-Section (1) of the legal instrument establishing the commission, which according to him, empowered it to, among other things, “establish, supervise and regulate a system of Hajj Savings Scheme to be operated by the Pilgrims Welfare Board of each states and FCT for interested pilgrims”.

Hassan also said that the scheme was first of its kind in the African sub-region, noting also that to his knowledge, no Hajj Mission in the entire continent had established an institutional scheme of this nature.

