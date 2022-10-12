National Honours: Buhari garlands Lawan, Ariwoola, Okonjo-Iweala, 446 others

…Gbajabiamila, Amina Mohammed, Adesina, Burna Boy, Adichie make list as FG rejects over 4,000 applications for recognition

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred National Honours on 443 Nigerians, including the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Acting Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and his spokesman, Femi Adesina. This came as he vowed to hand over a country free from all forms of insecurity to the next generation of leaders.

The President in his remarks said the awards were given to the recipients after rigorous screening of over 5000 nominees by the panel chaired by the Emir of Lafian Barebari, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I (rtd). According to him, the recipients have distinguished themselves in the service to the nation and humanity adding that those who contribute to national development deserve to be encouraged and appreciated.

Aside the Senate President and the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, other recipients in the leading category of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) were the imme-diate past CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Director- General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Amina Mohammed and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. Buhari, who commended the selection committee for a thorough and patriotic job, noted that the process was in accordance with the established National Honours Act CAP.N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. According to him, the conditions for the awards include: “consistent and meaningful participation in community and/or national development; rendering unsolicited, selfless and philanthropic services to humanity; outstanding sacrifice in the defence of a cause popularly adjudged to be positive, relevant and beneficial to the nation and community.’’ Emphasizing that nation building involved a lot of sacrifice by the citizenry, Buhari lauded the recipients for distinguishing themselves in various ways “for the purpose of recreating a new Nigeria of our dreams through respect for the rule of law, image laundering, transparency and accountability in management of scarce resources.’’

He added that those in the private sector have also creditably discharged themselves in business, entertainment, hospitality, transportation and other forms of human endeavours to transform Nigeria. The President identified Amb. Prof. Tijjani Muhammad- Bande, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as recipients doing the nation proud on the global scene through their hard work and dedication.

Also specifically mentioned was Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, a religious leader who hid over 262 Christians in his mosque from attacks in Yelwa Gindi Akwati village, in Plateau State pointing it out that he remained a shining example of religious tolerance being preached amongst Nigerians. He equally mentioned artistes including Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy), who won the Grammy Awards in 2020 and others who, he said, have repositioned the nation’s entertainment industry and placed it on the global map. ‘‘Despite the present economic challenges, Nigeria still boasts of men and women of integrity; Ms. Josephine Agu, an airport cleaner returned $12,200 found in a toilet at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos as well as Ogbanago Muhammed Ibrahim, a bank security man who found and returned $10,000,” he said.

The President noted that the list of the recipients was long because the exercise had not been carried out since 2015 even as he assured the foreign awardees that his administration would continue to provide the enabling environment for them to undertake their lawful businesses in order to allow them sustain their efforts at contributing to the development of the country. He recalled that since the inception of his administration, there has not been such occasion where individuals and friends of Nigeria have been so singled out for investiture except for the Special Investiture Ceremony in honour of Chief MKO Abiola, Alhaji Baba Gana Kingibe and Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN).

The President noted that the Investiture Ceremony for Abiola and others was specially carried out to right the wrong done in the past, to assuage feelings and to resolve to stand firm for the sanctity of the electoral process and democracy. In like manner, he said the country’s athletes were also honoured recently for their spectacular performances in several competitions while appealing to other Nigerians who were yet to receive the recognition to be patient and understand that their efforts in nation building were appreciated and at the right time, would similarly be recognised.

Restating the commitment of the Federal Government, under his leadership, to root out all forms of banditry, criminality, terrorism and insurgency in the land, Buhari reaffirmed his solemn pledge in the Independence Day address to the nation of handing over a Nigeria free from insecurity to the next generation of leaders.

The award, in 10 categories, was presented to Supreme Court Justices, judges, top lawyers, incumbent and former governors, Ministers, traditional rulers, creative artistes, politicians, businessmen, athletes, security officers who died in the line of duty, and other distinguished Nigerians.

A total of six persons were conferred with GCON, 55 received Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), 65 got the Commander of the Order of Niger (CON), 77 were presented with the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR); 110 received the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON); 74 were presented with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) and 55 received Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). There were four recipients each for the Federal Republic Medal I (FRM I) and Federal Republic Medal II (FRM II) Second Class) respectively. The seven foreigners honoured received the OFR Award. Speaking on behalf of the awardees, the Senate President thanked the President for the honour, pledging that the award was an encouragement to more work and a call to duty to serve Nigeria with renewed strength, loyalty and honesty.

