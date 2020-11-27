National Hospital seeks cleft care inclusion in NHIS

The National Hospital Abuja (NHA), has called for the inclusion of cleft lip pallette in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to relieve parents/patients mostly from poor homes, the difficulties connected to the management and care of the congenital anomaly.

Chief Medical Director NHA, JAF Momoh, who made the call at the National Cleft Stakeholders Forum North Central Zone organised by Smile Train with the theme; “Planning for Sustainable Comprehensive Cleft Care,’ on Friday in Abuja, said the care and management of cleft lip pallette patient was a long term journey.

Represented by the Head Clinical Services of the hospital, Dr. Aisha Umar, he insisted health insurance would be the best way to capture patients and families of cleft lip palette, considering the four main components associated with its care and management.

In his words: “Its a long term care that needs to take care of four main problems that the patient has; it starts with correcting the missing tooth which will require a team of doctors over a period of time, the woman will have to go for consultations and psychological evaluation by professionals so she will not throw the child away and we need to continually talk to the family that they have not done anything wrong and these costs a lot of money.

“After that, they have to plan for the surgery usually three months after birth but in between this period the child needs to have some sort of support so that he or she can feed well through special feeding and health.

“When the surgery is done you still need assessment for hearing so they have to go to the EMT and finally, they need to correct any speech problems so all these components have to be paid for holistically but the way we have the NHIS it captures things separately.

“I will like them to propose cleft care which will be all encompassing where the child will eventually get all the care and follow up the need until finally discharged. Health insurance will be the best way to capture it because these children are normal and we need to help them.”

The Secretary General, West African College of Surgeons, Prof. Philip Mshelbwala, who stressed that capturing care and management of cleft lip pallette in the NHIS would make a huge difference, commended Smile Train for its many years of support which had made care and management of cleft pallette relatively free in the country.

