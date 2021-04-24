National Maritime Policy’ll reposition Nigeria for more favourable competition – Saraki

Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, has charged Stakeholders of the National Maritime Transport Policy Forum for the Eastern region, to review the draft policy document with a view to boosting it to meet current realities in the maritime sector.

According to a statement issued by Eric Ojiekwe, the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Saraki, stated this at the Stakeholders’ Validation Forum, where she was represented by the Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Air Commodore, Emmanuel Effedua.

She said that the input of all stakeholders in the maritime sector was needed in order to produce a policy that would serve as an implementation tool towards fostering sustainable growth of the maritime sector and the country at large.

The former lawmaker expressed optimism that new ideas, innovations and strategies generated by the stakeholders, when inculcated into the draft policy, the sector could compete more favourably in the global market as well as make substantial contributions to the economy and development of Nigeria in genera

Like this: Like Loading...