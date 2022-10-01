National Museum of African Art celebrates Nigerian culture, creativity with +234 Connect Festival

A unique five-day cinematic and exhibition experience celebrating the art, people and cinema of Nigeria, opened on Wednesday. Hosted by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art, the festival, tagged +234 Connect, and which will run through Nigerian Independence anniversary celebration weekend, features exhibitions, film screenings, master classes, conversations, with filmmakers and artists, a concert and an opportunity for the public to see the celebrated Benin bronzes before they are returned to Nigeria.

Named for Nigeria’s country code, +234 Connect is a celebration of African creativity and expression. Visitors have the opportunity to explore two complementary exhibitions focused on Nigerian art: ‘Iké Ude: Nollywood Portraits’ and ‘Before Nollywood…

The Ideal Photo Studio.’ ‘Iké Ude: Nollywood Portraits’ features the work of multimedia artist Iké Ude with photographs of the talented people who drive Nollywood. It opened to the public earlier this year. ‘Before Nollywood…

The Ideal Photo Studio’, which opened on Tuesday, Sept. 27, celebrates the photography of Solomon Osagie Alonge (1911-1994), an important figure in early Nigerian studio photography, and the owner of Ideal Photo Studio, the first commercial photography studio in Benin City. Alonge’s studio portraits of Benin City residents in the 1950s and 1960s feature individuals and families photographed with carefully selected costumes, furniture, backdrops and props.

The photographs serve as a historical precursor to, and contextualise Ude’s photographs, which use color, attire and other markers to make a bold statement about the power of African identities despite centuries of attempted erasure by Eurocentric art history and notions of beauty.

Members of the local Edo community and the public are invited to participate in a Family Photo Shoot today, Saturday, Oct. 1, where an on-site stylist will be available to help capture visitors’ best poses in a designed set, inspired by the artworks in the ‘Iké Ude: Nollywood Portraits’ exhibition. Programming highlights include a screening of the seminal Nollywood movie, “Living in Bondage,” master classes by Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and Yolanda Okereke, as well as panel discussions and conversations by Nollywood filmmakers and actors, including Obi Emelonye, Chioma Ude, O.C. Ukeje and Tope Oshin.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...