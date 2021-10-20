News Top Stories

…National Peace Committee sues for peaceful poll

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Peace Committee (NPC), yesterday, sued for peace and orderliness amongst candidates, political parties and their supporters in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State. Former Head of State and Chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

 

Abubakar urged key stakeholders in Anambra State to ensure that a peaceful atmosphere prevailed before, during and after the election.

 

He condemned the recent orgy of violence witnessed in Anambra State which has claimed the lives of several persons including notable personalities in the state  and charged all stakeholders to contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country.

 

Abubakar disclosed that the NPC has been working in collaboration with various groups to ensure that it achieved the common goal of making the forthcoming election a peaceful and credible exercise.

 

 

“As Ndi Anambra prepare for the November 6, 2021, Governorship Election in Anambra State, the National Peace Committee (NPC) wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on November 4th, 2021, at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka

 

“In ensuring the effective discharge of its objectives, the NPC has been carrying out backchannel negotiations and private meetings for peace amongst political stakeholders across party lines.

 

“We call on all key stakeholders to come forward and contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country,

 

particularly before, during and after the Anambra Governorship election. “The NPC also wishes to reiterate that as an apolitical body, the peace, unity and tranquillity of the country is of paramount importance which cannot be over emphasised,” Abubakar said.

 

The NPC appealed to all stakeholders, particularly the political parties and their supporters, to eschew violence throughout the election season so that Anambra State will come out of the electoral contest stronger and live up to its slogan as the ‘Light of the Nation.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Guber polls: Signals from Edo damning, dangerous –INEC chair

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, said that the signals emanating from Edo State over the September 19 elections were not good enough. He said that although the commission and its staff were set to conduct a credible, transparent, free, fair transparent and acceptable governorship election in the […]
News

Military will work assiduously to bring peace back to Plateau – Gen. Irabor

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor has assured the people of Plateau State that the armed forces will work assiduously to bring back peace in the state, saying strategic measures have been put in place to stop the circle of killings in the state. He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is not happy […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Nigeria denies US’ religious freedom violation allegation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has denied the allegation, by the United States, of engaging in systematic religious freedom violations. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement, described the allegation as “a case of disagreement between the two nations on the causes of violence in Nigeria.” The statement by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica