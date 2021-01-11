Sports

National Principals’ Cup attracts interest from sponsors

…as registration begins for maiden edition

 

The proposed National Principals’ Cup football competition is attracting interest from many sponsors across the country as the developmental event gathers momentum.

 

It was learnt that reputable banks and multinationals have been calling the organisers on the modalities for the title sponsorship and other windows available in the competition.

 

“Companies are discussing with us on what it takes to be part of the event but we are looking at the logistics of a nationwide event and so we are not rushing into it. All the same, we are happy about the response from the public so far but in the days ahead, the public will also see how eager we are to take off,” a member of the organizing team said.

 

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, shortly before the New Year reassured that the ministry was committed strongly to the National Principals Cup because of its importance.

 

“We rely on this event to bring back the lost glory in football at age-grade level especially now that our U-17 and U-20 teams now struggle in continental competitions,” Dare said.

 

Meanwhile, the organisers of the tournament, Hideaspus in conjunction with the sports ministry has started registration for the competition tentatively expected to kick off next month. And so the organisers have enjoined all the Nigerian Public and Private Secondary Schools to commence registration in order to be eligible to participate in the inaugural edition of the National Principals Cup.

 

The official website of the National Principals Cup www. principalscup.ng has been opened to Nigeria’s public and private schools.

