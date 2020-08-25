Sports

National Principal’s Cup coming back with a bang – Ladipo

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of HideaPlus LTD, organisers of Principal’s Cup, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, has said that the youth football competition will be back in a big way.

 

Ladipo stressed that the revival achieved in Delta will now be replicated at the national level by the organisers of the competition.

 

For over 20 years, the Pricipal’s Cup was in limbo in Delta state but HideaPlus LTD and Zenith Bank brought back the tournament 2016 and three consecutive tournaments have been staged.

 

Ladipo, also the President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club told newsmen that efforts are now on to bring back the lost glamour in the ‘catch them young’ competition.

 

“We have gone round major cities in the country to meet various stakeholders in top positions who can help give this competition a befitting effect we are craving for “I can assure Nigerians that the National Principal’s Cup is coming back with a bang and we won’t have problems looking for national players for the U-17 team any longer,” Ladipo added.

 

Only last week, HideaPlus Limited met with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development at its office in Abuja to present a document titled ‘ROADMAP FOR THE NATIONAL PRINCIPALS AND HEADMASTERS CUP’ .

