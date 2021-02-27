National Principal’s Cup: Dare, Dikko, others storm Agege for ceremonial kickoff

Agege Stadium was beehive of activities on Friday as the ceremonial kickoff of the rejuvenated National Principal’s Cup take place with top people at the echelon of sports in the country present. Minister of Youth and Sports Developments, Sunday Dare, took the ceremonial kickoff of the game between Igbobi College and Government College, Kaduna, in a game which ended 1-1. Speaking during the opening ceremony, the minister said the return of the Principal’s Cup was a dream come true. “It’s a dream come true to be here today, to watch young stars kick off the National Principal cup,” he said.

“We are so proud of what they’ve done today. It is my hope that young talents will be discovered from this Principal’s cup to become the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Franklin Howard, Tajudeen Disu, Waidi Akanni who are here as a source of inspiration to these young stars. “The Principal’s Cup brought friendship and fostered unity, therefore we want to bring back its lost glory. Some products of the Principal’s Cup include Segun Odegbami ,Daniel Amokachi, Henry Nwosu, Tajudeen Disu, Ali Jeje who became notable internationals. “Part of my vision when I assumed office is talents discovery.

I will be glad if talents discovered here can become world stars like The Amokachis, Ekeji, Odegbamis, Adokiyes of this world.” Notable dignitaries who graced the occasion included Deputy Governor of Edo state; Comrade Phillip Shaibu, Honourable Minister of State for Education Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, NFF Vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko; Daniel Amokachi, President of Nigerian Olympic Committee and a host of others.

