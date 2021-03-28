Sports

National Principals’ Cup: Finalists begin hostilities today

Ogundiya It will be the battle of the best in Abuja starting from today as the finalists begin hostilities in the National Principal Cup with Track and Field taking the centre stage in the morning.

 

North West winners, Fosta Academy Abuja, North Central Champions, Christ Comprehensive Mrinka, Kaduna, South West Kings, Orile Comprehensive High School Ogun State, South East champions, City Comprehensive College, Imo State, North East Winners, Abdulkadir Benisheik and South South kings, Obule Integrated School Delta State are the schools to compete for honours in Abuja.

 

The national finals take place at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium between March 28th and 30th In the Track and Field, the girls 100m final will take place by 8am followed immediately by the Discus girls and the boys 100m final.

 

The girls and boys 400m followed simultaneously while it will be the turn of the 200m finals for both sexes immediately with the discus boys final wrapping up the morning section.

 

Events scheduled for the afternoon of the opening day are the Long jump, Javelin, for girls and boys. On Monday the day two of the finals, the morning events will see the girls and boys that qualified for the finals taking to the field to battle for medals while in the afternoon, it will be the turn of the relayd with the girls and boys 4x400m finals expected to take place.

 

There will be the final of the 4x100m girls and boys and the Mixed Relay.

