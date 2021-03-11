Sports

National Principals Cup finals get new dates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…states’ finalists emerge

The finals of the National Principals Cup earlier scheduled for April 1st- 5th will now take place from March 27th- 31st. According to the Chairman of the Main Organizing committee Dr . Ademola Are, this change became necessary as we do not want distractions for the students writing their exams.

The exams of the students must be given priority, we don’t want the matches too close to their exams so that they can concentrate. Sports and education must go side by side and we want to always strike the right balance.” Meanwhile, State champions have emerged in most of the states as the event gathers momentum nationwide.

Kwara State was among the first state to conclude the football event with Thomas Adewunmi Comprehensive College (TAICO) defeating Lasoju Comprehensive High School, Ilorin by a lone goal in the final played on Wednesday morning at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

TAICO secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Government High School, Ilorin with Kamaldeen Jelili scoring a brace with the other goals from Abdulganiyu Ibrahim and Abdulwahab Muktar completing the routing. In Niger State, Zarumai Model School, Minna secured a 1-0 pipping of Day Secondary School, Maitube at the Maryam Babaginda Secondary School Minna playground to secure a place in the zonal finals. In Gombe, Government Secondary School, Pantami defeated Government Arabic College to emerge Gombe State champions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bournemouth’s Premier League survival was dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium. Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle an early lead and Cherries manager Eddie Howe shook his head in frustration as Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 within half an hour. […]
Sports

LeBron James named All-NBA player for record-breaking 16th time

Posted on Author Reporter

  LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously. James was revealed Wednesday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only […]
Sports

Atletico prepare €50m bid for Chukwueze

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in signing Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, ahead of the forthcoming season but the Rojiblancos are not prepared to meet Villarreal’s valuation of €50m for the player.   According to Spanish daily, Mundo Deportivo, Atletico manager Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian will fit perfectly into his project for the coming year. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica