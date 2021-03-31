Sports

National Principals’ Cup: Fosla Academy lifts football trophy in style

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

…as Saidat Akeem shines in Table Tennis

Fosla Academy Karishi, Abuja on Tuesday emerged champions of this year’s National Principals’ Cup finals held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. The Sani Lulu boys defeated Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna 2-0 in an entertaining final dominated by the FCT boys.

The Kaduna lads who started the game on a fast pace fizzled out midway in the first half as the Fosla boys took control of the game. Two quick goals from Tukura Joel in the 23rd and 24th minute was all Fosla needed to win the rebranded Principal Cup. Speaking at the end of the encounter, Fosla Coach, Mary Godspower, dedicated the victory to God and hard work.

She said she was not surprised with the performance of the boys who lived up to the billing. “We have worked hard to get this far and it would have been disappointing if we had failed to lift the trophy,” she said. “Our Proprietor was very supportive.

He gave us both moral and financial support to make sure we excel.” Events were also held in table tennis, athletics with participants featuring in the relay races and high jump, long jump and other field events. In the table tennis event, Timileyin Ajibade won the boys singles event while Saidat Akeem emerged champions in the girls singles.

John Mathew and Samuel Boboye won the Boys Doubles event while the girls doubles was won by the pair of Saidat Akeem and Ayoola Kabira. Present at the event were Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, Former FIFA Executive Committee member, Dr Amos Adamu, Former Director of Sports, Alhassan Yakmut, and former Principal’s Cup players Joseph Dosu and Tajudeen Disu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL: We want three points against MFM –Biffo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Kwara

United coach, Abdullahi Biffo, has said the target of the club coming to Lagos is to get the three points against their opponent, MFM today. Speaking with our correspondent, Biffo said they always look forward to a good result anytime they file out in any game either at home or away from home.   “Every […]
Sports

EPL: Salah hat-trick sinks Leeds in thriller; wins for Palace, Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leeds United made a dramatic return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence as they produced a magnificent display only to lose to a late penalty in a thriller against champions Liverpool at Anfield.   Liverpool, back in action after winning their first title in 30 years, led three times but were pegged back […]
Sports

National Sports Festival not postponed indefinitely –Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has refuted rumours that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival has been postponed indefinitely . A statement from the Media office of the minister clarified that consultations were ongoing between the Ministry, the Edo State Government, the PTF on Covid-19 , and the National Council on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica