National Principals Cup gets presidency’s attention

…as FCT FA hails victorious Fosla Academy

The just concluded National Principals Cup got a big boost from the Presidency on Wednesday at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting. With the Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo, presiding, it was noted that there was need to step up grassroots sports with the restoration of the Principals Cup. Media aide to the Vice President Laolu Akande Tweeted : “Some of the issues on the agenda today: stepping up things at major airports and how grassroots sports is resuming in the country with the restoration of Headmasters and Principals’ Cup competitions.”

This came as a delight to the ministry of sports led by Sunday Dare and the marketers of the event, Hideaplus led by Tony Pemu. Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory FCT Football Association (FA) led by Adam Mouktar Mohammed has congratulated Fosla Academy Abuja for emerging first-ever winners of the rebranded National Principals Cup. Fosla Academy were deserved 2-0 winners over Christ Comprehensive College Kaduna in Tuesday’s final staged at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. In a release signed by the FA’s secretary, Ilerika Haruna, the chairman said the Federal Capital FA was proud of the feat achieved by Fosla Academy.

