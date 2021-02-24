Sports

National Principals’ Cup: Govt College Kaduna arrives Lagos for opener today

The players and officials of Government College, Kaduna are billed to arrive Lagos on Wednesday (today) for the opening match of the National Principals Cup football competition.

 

The Kaduna boys have a date with Igbobi College, Lagos in the opening match of the developmental competition slated to take place at the Agege Stadium on Friday morning (11am).

A total of 18 players and three officials are to arrive Lagos together with the Principal of the school today.

The competition is a project of the ministry of sports in conjunction with the marketing consultants and organisers of the event, Hideaplus Limited and the event is open to all secondary schools in the country.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has reassured that the ministry was committed strongly to the National Principals Cup because of its importance.
Dare said: “We expect this event to bring back the lost glory in football at age-grade level especially now that our U-17 and U-20 teams struggle in continental competitions.”

The Managing Director of Hideaspus, Tony Pemu, has said all arrangements have been concluded for a very exciting Kick Off of the tournament.

Pemu said: “We have been on this for close to one year and we expect a good take off on Friday after which the preliminaries will start across the states of the federation.

