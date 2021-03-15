National Principals’ Cup hits Zonal stage

National Principals Cup, which started on February 26 in Lagos with kick off at the Agege Stadium has reached the zonal levels after the state finals took place across the country.

A total of 148 Secondary Schools participated in the state finals that were staged across the 36 States and the FCT between March 8 and 12. According to a statement by the Chairman of the Main organizing committee Dr Ademola Are

“The state’s finals went well and we look forward to the zonal finals with lots of excitement.

The seamless process and high standard on display in the states is a confirmation of the potentials and great talents in our secondary schools. We are happy that the objectives of the competition is being achieved” Thirty-Seven (37) schools would now be playing at the zonal finals from March 18 to 22, in six centers.

The South-East zonal finals will be staged at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu while the South- South zonal finals would be played at the popular Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Also, the August 23 Stadium, Damaturu will host the North-East zonal games as Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna is slated to host the North-West matches. In the same vein, the North-central matches would be played in Rwan Pam Stadium, Jos, and the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium is scheduled as the venue for the South-West teams.

The National Principals Cup is an initiative of the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare which is geared towards harnessing talented school students in Sports.

The six teams that would be the Champions of their respective zones will be competing at the national finals level in the following sports: Football, Athletics, and Table Tennis

