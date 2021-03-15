Sports

National Principals’ Cup hits Zonal stage

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya  Comment(0)

National Principals Cup, which started on February 26 in Lagos with kick off at the Agege Stadium has reached the zonal levels after the state finals took  place across the country.

 

A total of 148 Secondary Schools participated in the state finals that were staged across the 36 States and the FCT between March 8 and 12. According to a statement by the Chairman of the Main organizing committee Dr Ademola Are

 

“The state’s finals went well and we look forward to the zonal finals with lots of excitement.

 

The seamless process and high standard on display in the states is a confirmation of the potentials and great talents in our secondary schools. We are happy that the objectives of the competition is being achieved” Thirty-Seven (37) schools would now be playing at the zonal finals from March 18 to 22, in six centers.

 

The South-East zonal finals will be staged at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu while the South- South zonal finals would be played at the popular Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt.

 

Also, the August 23 Stadium, Damaturu will host the North-East zonal games as Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna is slated to host the North-West matches. In the same vein, the North-central matches would be played in Rwan Pam Stadium, Jos, and the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium is scheduled as the venue for the South-West teams.

 

The National Principals Cup is an initiative of the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare which is geared towards harnessing talented school students in Sports.

 

The six teams that would be the Champions of their respective zones will be competing at the national finals level in the following sports: Football, Athletics, and Table Tennis

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Deflected Jimenez strike earns Wolves win at Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter

…as West Brom/Burnley play first goalless draw Raul Jimenez scored with a deflected shot as Wolves hit Leeds with a sucker-punch to earn victory at Elland Road. The promoted side dominated possession in the first half, had nine efforts on goal and had a Patrick Bamford headed effort ruled out for offside. Wolves only managed […]
Sports

Bosnich: Schmeichel would be ‘fantastic’ signing for Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kasper Schmeichel is “as good as any goalkeeper in the Premier League”, according to Mark Bosnich, who says the Leicester No 1 would be a “fantastic” signing for Manchester United. Schmeichel joined Leicester from Leeds United back in 2011, and has since gone on to appear in 378 games in all competitions for the […]
Sports

NFF must look beyond Rohr, says Disu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

As reactions continue to trail the dismal performance of the Super Eagles in their last back-to-back Cameroon 2021 AFCON qualifier against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, ex junior international, Tajudeen Disu, has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to get another coach for the senior national team   He said the German tactician had lost focus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica