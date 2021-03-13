National Principal’s Cup: Ladipo boosts winners in Ibadan as Brightville College shines

A member of the Board of Trustees of Hideaplus, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, on Friday ignited the Ibadan centre of the ongoing National Principal’s Cup competition. Hideaplus is the outfit organizing the competition in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports to bring out the best in secondary school students and create an enabling environment for them to attain their potential in sports.

Ladipo, who was at the final match of the football event between Brightville College and Abadina College was impressed with the standard exhibited by the young lads. Abadina College scored first in the entertaining encounter but Brightville went ahead to reply with four goals to win the Oyo State trophy with 4-1 margin.

After the match, an elated Ladipo gave the winning team a personal cash prize of N25,000 and the runners up got N10,000. “I was overwhelmed with joy because of the standard the players displayed. I gave out cash prices to show how much I enjoyed their talents. That was never planned but I did it for the love of the game,” Ladipo, the President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, added.

