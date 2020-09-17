National Principals’ Cup: Minister to unveil logo, ambassadors

Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, will on Monday in Lagos unveil the logo of the National Principals’ Cup football Competition billed to start later in the year. The ‘project’ being packaged by HideaPlus Limited is aimed at reviving the youth football competition and to catch bugging talents young in various parts of the country. Chairman of the HideaPlus Board, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, on Wednesday said the minister has assured he will be at the event slated for Eko Hotel and Suites.

Ladipo told newsmen that plans were at advanced stage to make the event a great one for the youths. He said: “ T h e minister is pass i o n a t e about the event and that is why he will be at the event to personally unveil our logo. “We have put in so much work. We have visited traditional rulers, governors, schools and the also brought in the Youth Sports Federation (YSFON) officials just to ensure all stakeholders are involved in this event. It is a start of grooming another golden generation for the Super Eagles and we expect the football authorities at states and national level to make the best out of this event.”

HideaPlus CEO, Tony Pemu, added that apart from the logo unveiling, the minister will also make public the ambassadors of the competition. Pemu said: “We have picked three notable Nigerians as ambassadors and they will be unveiled on Monday as we build up to the event proper. “The young one will certainly have exciting time with the competition because we are rebranding it completely from what we use to know in the past.” Already, the organisers have also drawn a timeline for the competition expected to kick off November / December and run into next year.

Like this: Like Loading...