Sports

National Principals Cup Opener: Igbobi College tackles Government College Kaduna in Agege

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All is set for the ceremonial kick off of the National Principal’s Cup on Friday with the match between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna at the Agege Stadium, Lagos. The Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare is expected to take the ceremonial kick off, even as Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo- -olu, Director General of NYSC Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, Chairman of Remo Stars Football club Honourable Kunle Soname are expected to grace the event.

According to the Director of Grassroots Sports in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, the revival of the Principals Cup is one of the cardinal programmes of the Minister of Youth and sports Development. The sports minister is resolute to revive schools sports development and grooming of young talents in the country. Apart from footbal , table tennis, Badminton, and Atheletics will be competed for among all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The State finals will hold from 8th- 12th March, Zonal Finals 18th- 22nd March, while the finals takes place from 1st- 5th April 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Napoli confirm Osimhen’ll retake COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed Victor Osimhen will retake a Covid-19 test as he is yet to overcome the virus.   The 22-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Nigeria where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide season.   Details of how Osimhen contracted the virus was revealed on social media […]
Sports

How COVID-19 reshaped dreams of female BASKETBALLers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic across the world put most activities on hold and impacted negatively on people in all spheres of life. With the National Sports Festival just few days away in March, the Nigerian government announced the first lockdown and everything was put on hold but the athletes are currently looking […]
Sports

Seven positive COVID-19 results in latest EPL testing

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Premier League has confirmed seven positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing. A total of 1,569 players and club staff members were tested between December 14-20; the seven people who have tested positive are self-isolating, reports the BBC. Areas in new Tier 4 confirmed It is a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica