National Principals Cup: Six schools hit Abuja today for finals

The six schools that qualified for the final stage of the National Principals Cup are to arrive Abuja today . The advance team of the marketing team, arrived on Thursday while officials of the ministry of sports are already putting finishing touches to the preparation for the youth sports event. North West winners, Fosta Academy Abuja, North Central Champions, Christ Comprehensive Mrinka, Kaduna, South West Kings, Orile Comprehensive High School Ogun State, South East champions, City Comprehensive College, Imo State, North East Winners, Abdulkadir Benisheik and South South kings, Obule Integrated School Delta State are the schools to compete for honours in Abuja. The national finals take place at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium between March 28th and 30th
Related Articles
Joshua drops retirement hints
Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has hinted he is gradually drawing closer to the end of his boxing career. The 31-year-old currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles having won 24 of his 25 professional fights so far. He recently defended his titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev where he ended the bout […]
Matic signs new three-year Man United deal
Nemanja Matic has agreed a new three-year deal at Manchester United, which keeps the 31-year-old midfielder at the club until 2023. The Serbian’s Old Trafford career looked to be nearing its end in January with the midfielder open to leaving during the winter window but he forced his way back into Solskjaer’s plans after […]
WAFU B TOURNEY: Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire in fierce battle in Lome
Five-time world champions, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire will file out for the first match of Group B of the West African Football Union (WAFU) B Tournament on Wednesday evening with both teams looking to pick up the three points at Lome’s Stade Municipal. With the Group B having only three teams and each team to […]
