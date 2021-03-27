Sports

National Principals Cup: Six schools hit Abuja today for finals

The six schools that qualified for the final stage of the National Principals Cup are to arrive Abuja today . The advance team of the marketing team, arrived on Thursday while officials of the ministry of sports are already putting finishing touches to the preparation for the youth sports event. North West winners, Fosta Academy Abuja, North Central Champions, Christ Comprehensive Mrinka, Kaduna, South West Kings, Orile Comprehensive High School Ogun State, South East champions, City Comprehensive College, Imo State, North East Winners, Abdulkadir Benisheik and South South kings, Obule Integrated School Delta State are the schools to compete for honours in Abuja. The national finals take place at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium between March 28th and 30th

