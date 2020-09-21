Sports

National Principals' Cup takes centre stage in Lagos

The official unveiling of the logo for the forthcoming National Principals Cup football competition will take place today in Lagos. Athletics, boxing, badminton and table tennis are other sports expected to be featured in the ‘catch them young’ competition.

 

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, is the chief host in the public presentation of the logo slated for Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

The ministry in collaboration with HideaPlus Limited is looking at November/December to kick off the competition expected to feature schools from all states of the federation. The Chairman board of Trustees of HideaPlus, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, said the even would be highly entertaining.

“We are very optimistic that this competition is a turn-around event for sports in Nigeria because we expect young talents to identified from the grassroots and nurtured into stardom.

 

“The minister of sports is very excited about this event and we are also working very hard to bring back the glory days of sports in Nigeria,” Ladipo said. Three ambassadors are also expected to be named for the National Principals’ Cup competition today.

Sports

Egypt launches legal action against FA officials over missing trophies

Our Reporters

According to Egyptian newspaper, Ahram Egypt's prosecutor- general has been requested to investigate the case of the trophies that went missing from the storehouse of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA. The Ministry of Youth and Sports in a statement remarked: "The Ministry of Youth and Sports referred the file to the attorney-general based on the […]
Sports

Okedeyi’s death throws basketball fraternity into mourning

Our Reporters

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has received with shock the death of referee Razak Okedeyi whose sad demise occurred on Thursday, 23rd, July, 2019. Breaking the tragic news on Thursday, FIBA certified Referee and coordinator of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council, Kingsley Ojeaburu said Okedeyi died shortly after complaining of a severe headache. The NBBF President, […]
Sports

EPL: United keep Champions League hopes alive with Palace win, Saints draw with Brighton

Reporter

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points Manchester United maintained their relentless pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four with a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were under pressure after Leicester City's earlier victory over Sheffield United and responded with a victory that […]

