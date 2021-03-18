National Principals’ Cup Zonal Final begins today

The National Principals’ Cup zonal finals gets under way in the six geo political zones from Thursday March 18th to 22nd to determine the teams that would vie for honours in the grand finale in Abuja. According to a statement by the Chairman of the Main organizing committee Dr Ademola Are, : “The states finals went well and we look forward to the zonal finals with lots of excitement. The teams are in high spirits and the coordinators have been given a marching order to organise hitch-free zonal finals as we witnessed in the states. All hands must be on deck to make it grand so that sponsors can be attracted to be part of the next edition.” In the North East Zone, the August 27th Stadium, Damaturu will host, hostilities at North Central Zone would be at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, in the North West Zone, the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna will take centre stage
Willian confirms Chelsea exit in open letter to fans
Barely 24 hours after Chelsea were humiliated out of the Champions League, Willian has confirmed he will be leaving club this summer as the Brazilian calls an end to his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge. The attacker’s future has been in the balance for some time, with negotiations drawn out over the renewal of […]
Willian confirms Chelsea exit
Brazil winger Willian has confirmed he has left Chelsea after seven years at the club. Willian, 32, missed Chelsea’s Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Saturday with an ankle injury and is now out of contract. BBC Sport reported last week that Arsenal were closing in on a deal for the midfielder. “The […]
NFF appoints Raji, Tobechukwu for Eagles, Falcons
The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the appointment of Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles. He takes over from Mr. Toyin Ibitoye who has been in the post for five-and-half years. Raji, presently the Group Manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group, started sports journalism […]
