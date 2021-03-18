National Principals’ Cup Zonal Final begins today

The National Principals’ Cup zonal finals gets under way in the six geo political zones from Thursday March 18th to 22nd to determine the teams that would vie for honours in the grand finale in Abuja. According to a statement by the Chairman of the Main organizing committee Dr Ademola Are, : “The states finals went well and we look forward to the zonal finals with lots of excitement. The teams are in high spirits and the coordinators have been given a marching order to organise hitch-free zonal finals as we witnessed in the states. All hands must be on deck to make it grand so that sponsors can be attracted to be part of the next edition.” In the North East Zone, the August 27th Stadium, Damaturu will host, hostilities at North Central Zone would be at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, in the North West Zone, the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna will take centre stage

Like this: Like Loading...