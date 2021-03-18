Sports

National Principals’ Cup Zonal Final begins today

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Principals’ Cup zonal finals gets under way in the six geo political zones from Thursday March 18th to 22nd to determine the teams that would vie for honours in the grand finale in Abuja. According to a statement by the Chairman of the Main organizing committee Dr Ademola Are, : “The states finals went well and we look forward to the zonal finals with lots of excitement. The teams are in high spirits and the coordinators have been given a marching order to organise hitch-free zonal finals as we witnessed in the states. All hands must be on deck to make it grand so that sponsors can be attracted to be part of the next edition.” In the North East Zone, the August 27th Stadium, Damaturu will host, hostilities at North Central Zone would be at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, in the North West Zone, the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna will take centre stage

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Willian confirms Chelsea exit in open letter to fans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely 24 hours after Chelsea were humiliated out of the Champions League, Willian has confirmed he will be leaving club this summer as the Brazilian calls an end to his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge. The attacker’s future has been in the balance for some time, with negotiations drawn out over the renewal of […]
Sports

Willian confirms Chelsea exit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Brazil winger Willian has confirmed he has left Chelsea after seven years at the club. Willian, 32, missed Chelsea’s Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Saturday with an ankle injury and is now out of contract. BBC Sport reported last week that Arsenal were closing in on a deal for the midfielder.   “The […]
Sports

NFF appoints Raji, Tobechukwu for Eagles, Falcons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the appointment of Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles. He takes over from Mr. Toyin Ibitoye who has been in the post for five-and-half years. Raji, presently the Group Manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group, started sports journalism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica