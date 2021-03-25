Sports

National Principals Cup: Zonal winners emerge as finals draw near

The Zonal champions of the National Principals Cup have emerged from respective zones as the national finals slated for Abuja draw near. The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the marketers of the event, Hideaplus are putting finish touches to the arrangements to make the final slated for March 27th to 30th a memorable one in Abuja.

From the South West Zone, Orile Comprehensive High School Odeda emerged champions after beating progress Comprehensive High school 2-1. Christ Comprehensive, Mikira, Kaduna picked the North Central ticket at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna after beating Army Secondary School 4-0 just as Obule Integrated School, Sapele, Delta State, emerged champions from the South South zone after hostilities in Port Harcourt.

Fosla Academy, Abuja owned by former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Sanni Lulu, pipped Our Lady of School, Kogi State by 2 goals to 1 to emerge as the North Central champions while From North East, Abdulkadir Benisheikh, Borno State were 3-0 better than Government DaySecondarySchool, Fantami, Gombe. Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium hosted the South East zonal finals in Enugu as City Comprehensive College, Owerri, Imo State defeated National Grammar School, Enugu 3-0 to pick the National Finals ticket. Hideaplus CEO, Tony Pemu on Tuesday said the Abuja finals wpould be highly entertaining and competitive. “There were plenty goals in the zonal finals and we expect a tight battle for semifinals tickets and I am sure the ministry has concluded arrangements to have a very explosive finals,” Pemu said.

