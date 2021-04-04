National Principals’ Cup’ll get better with every edition, says Are

…event records stunning talent discoveries

Despite losing in four straight sets to Sadiat Akeem of Oyo State in the Girls Singles 10 years old Ize Sezuo of Government College, Ibillo, Kogi State, was the toast of the table tennis finals at the National Principals Cup.

The surprise for organisers, technical official and spectators was how the Junior Secondary School 2 student mustered the college to defeat various opponents through the state, zonal qualifiers and into the national finals.

President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Ishaku Tikon who sat through the competition could not help celebrating her as he beamed with the joy in the assurance the wonder kid and the winner, Sadiat, provides for the future of the game in Nigeria.

The boys also presented a class act with Timileyin Ajibade, representing the North Central Zone, exhibiting uncommon calm, confidence, artistry and tactics to shake off Samuel Boboye of Bayelsa State’s first set lead to finish at 4-2.

Samuel had earlier paired with John Matthew to win the Boys Doubles just as Sadiat also won the girls doubles with Kabira Ayoola.

Equally outstanding was Marcus Victor of Rivers State who showed class to win gold in the boys 100m and 200m in very good times for his age.

In the football semifinals in which FOLSA Academy of the Federal Capital Territory pipped City College Owerri to set up a final clash with Christ Comprehensive College, Kaduna who trounced Orile Illugun Comprehensive College of Ogun State 3-1 in the second semifinal.

Director of Grassroots Sports in Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, enthused that notwithstanding the winners and losers in the events, the most important thing is the discovery of young talents to be nurtured to possibly represent the country and also attain fulfilling careers in sports in the future.

Also reacting on the discoveries, Oritshe Tony Pemu, Managing Director of Hideaplus, marketing partners and coordinators of the National Principals Cup promised that the outcome of the pilot edition of the event was a revelation of the exposures which the competition was designed to provide for young talents in Nigeria.

“On our part, we are committed to elevating the event both in organisation and visibility as a strong brand with beneficial accommodation for corporate organisations and top brands to partner with government in delivering on the potentials and expectations on Nigerian sports,” he said.

The National Principals Cup came to a close on Tuesday, March 31 with Folsa Academy beating Christ Comprehensive College 2-0 in the final of the football event.

In the table tennis event, Timileyin Ajibade won the boys singles event while Saidat Akeem emerged champions in the girls singles. John Mathew and Samuel Boboye won the Boys Doubles event while the girls doubles was won by the pair of Saidat Akeem and Ayoola Kabira.

Present at the event were Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, former FIFA Executive Committee member, Dr. Amos Adamu, former director of sports, Alhassan Yakmut, and former Principal’s Cup players Joseph Dosu and Tajudeen Disu.

Dr Are gave a summary of the event: “We are so proud we have impacted on the lives of many of these athletes and beyond that we are very proud about the standard exhibited.

Many of these talents might never been seen at national level if not for this event.

“The National Principals Cup is back to stay and we expect that of next year to be even be better because we have sponsors waiting to take boost it further.

There will be a huge improvement and I am positive that it will get better with every edition.”

