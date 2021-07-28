Sports

National record under threat as Ogunbanwo competes in Tokyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

When Abiola Ogunbanwo arrives at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday for the start of the first heat of the women’s 100m freestyle, she would be going into the record books as only the 10th Nigerian to take part in swimming at the Olympic Games.

 

But she could also become the first Nigerian woman to go under the one-minute mark and, in the process, consign Ngozi Monu’s longstanding record to the archives.

 

Before Ogunbanwo, the only Nigerians to have graced the pool at the Olympics were Musa Bakare (Barcelona ‘92), Ikhaghomi Joshua (Barcelona ‘92), Monu (Sydney 2000 & Beijing 2008), Gentle Offoin (Sydney 2000), Lenient Obia (Athens 2004), Eric Williams (Athens 2004), Yellow Yeiyah (Beijing 2008), Samson Opuakpo (Rio 2016), and Rachael Tonjor (Rio 2016).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Transfer window and the value of Eagles stars

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The transfer season is a very interesting period in the football world. It is the time players can be evaluated in terms of value and worth in the football transfer market. A very good player can move to another team after just a year on current deal while some who are very hot might not […]
Sports

Senate President, hails Joshua

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has heaped praises on Nigerian Anthony Joshua following his 9th round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in their world heavyweight championship fight at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night.   Joshua had floored Pulev on three occasions and ended the fight with a vicious right hand to retain […]
Sports

EPL: Antonio double gives West Ham win at Burnley

Posted on Author Reporter

…as West Brom, Wolves play tense draw Michail Antonio scored twice as West Ham came from behind to defeat Burnley and maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League. Burnley striker Chris Wood won and converted a penalty in the first half, before Antonio headed in Vladimir Coufal’s teasing cross to equalise. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica