National security and human rights

The U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, recently affirmed the U.S. commitment to Nigeria’s security challenges when she spoke at the induction of the six A-29 Super Tucano Jets which recently arrived in Nigeria.

She said: “The total sale is valued at almost $500m, making it the largest FMS Programme in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The A-29 can perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision air –to-ground strikes, strengthening Nigeria’s ability to fight terrorism. Leonard affirmed that “a total of 64 pilots and maintainers from the Nigerian Air force were trained to U.S. standards with the Air Force’s 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Base in Georgia, USA. Training also emphasised the law of armed conflict and civilian casualty mitigation, which are fundamental principles of the Nigerian Military’s professional education and training.”

She emphasised that “as part of the programme, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing $36.1m in infrastructure support to the A-29s’ home base, Kainji Air Base, including a covered magazines and aircraft sunshades, a new airfield hot cargo pad, perimeter and security fencing; airfield lights and various airfield apron parking, hangar and entry control point enhancements’’.

It is against this background that most Nigerians received with shock the news that U.S. lawmakers have put on hold a proposal to sell $1 billion worth of weapons to Nigeria due to concerns about alleged human rights abuses by the government.

The package reportedly includes 28 Cobra Helicopter engines, 14 military grade aircraft navigation systems and 2000 advanced precision kill weapon systems and laser -guided rocket munitions.

The State Department had informally notified Congress of the proposed sale but it was put on hold in the Senate Committee. A hold is a parliamentary procedure permitted by the standing rules of the U.S. Senate which allows one or more senators to prevent motion from reaching a vote on the senate floor.

In fact, since that hold a bipartisan group of U.S. Lawmakers has gone ahead to further extend congressional oversight over U.S. arms sales to foreign countries. These legislators earlier in July this year introduced a legislation aimed at reasserting congress’s role in foreign policy.

The bill reportedly included a provision that would require congress to actively approve all major arms sales rather than allow sales to be automatically approved unless congress blocked them.

True, this politically motivated holding down of the military package is a threat to Nigeria’s security and could have impact on the country’s efforts in seeking support to fight the Islamic State West Africa Province and the Boko Haram Jihadist group in the north east as well as the increasing wave of armed banditry in the northwest and other parts of the country.

It is sad this hold has come when Nigeria’s ill -equipped security forces are battling rising armed robberies and kidnappings for huge ransom.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, showcased the awe and an amasement of Nigerians at the U.S. Congress action when he criticised the U.S. for refusing to sell arms to the country when the same U.S. had repeatedly declared interest in helping Nigeria tackle its security challenges.

Ndume said that every Nigerian knows we are not acquiring arms to abuse human right but to equip the country’s armed forces and other security agencies to tackle the security challenges the country is facing.

“Human rights and the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality are different things entirely. So I am surprised that the U.S. Congress is mixing up things,’’ said Ndume.

Under Barack Obama presidency, the U.S. cut back arm sales to Nigeria over concerns about civilian casualties and human rights abuses. It blocked in 2014 the sale of Cobra Helicopters by Israel to Nigeria and froze the proposed sale of 12 A-29 Super Tucano planes to the country after the Nigerian Air force mistakenly bombed a refugee camp in the North-East.

On assuming office as President in 2015 Mohammadu Buhari accused Obama of having intentionally aided and abetted extremist groups by refusing to expand military operation and arms sales to Nigeria.

It took the election of Donald Trump for the Tucano arms sales to be resurrected. We pray that the U.S. Congress would change its current stance and lift the hold on the proposed sale of weapons to Nigeria at least in order not to be seen as aiding extremist groups in the country. Iwezu is a Public Policy Analysts

