National security: Ganduje orders for headcount of herdsmen from Kano

Committed to national security, sound policies and creating a peaceful atmosphere for sustainable development, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has set up a committee of experts and concerned stakeholders to take stock of all herdsmen from Kano State.

He revealed that during an interactive session at Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), on Monday with other local radio stations of Pyramid FM, Radio Kano, Rahama Radio and Express Radio, assuring that he would not relent in his effort to see that Kano remains peaceful.

“We want to know how many herdsmen we have in Kano. That is why we set up a Fulani and other stakeholders committee to take a stock of all our herdsmen in the state. And even those that are not in the state presently, but are from Kano,” he said. “We want to see how we can integrate them into the larger society. They should also come and feel the presence of governance. Knowing their number will help us formulate good policies for their welfare and that of the society in general,” he said.

