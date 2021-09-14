News

National security: NSA convenes Cybecrime Advisory C’ttee meeting

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of measures geared towards the development of a protection plan for Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has convened the 7th Meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council.

In pursuant to its mandate under the Cybercrime Act 2015,  the Council discussed the modalities for the implementation of the new National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

Head, Strategic Communication, Mr. ZM Usman, who made the disclosure in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday, said the Council further updated the modalities for the upcoming Cybersecurity Sensitization Programme.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy on February 23, following the implementation and review of the maiden National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.

“Following the launch, the policy document was widely disseminated to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private organisations and relevant stakeholders for implementation,” Usman said.

According to him: “The 7th Meeting of the National Advisory Council reviewed emerging risks in the cyberspace and discussed modalities to facilitate and strengthen ongoing initiatives towards the Implementation of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser updated the Council on the identification, designation and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure as specified in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Protection etc) Act 2015. Consequently, the Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan and guidelines for the already identified Critical National Information Infrastructure.

“As part of ongoing initiatives to achieve the strategic objectives of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021, the Office of the National Security Adviser briefed the Council on the progress made towards the planning of the 3-Months Cybersecurity Sensitisation Workshops across seven sectors from September to December 2021.”

Usman listed the sectors as follows: Telecommunications, Defence and Security, Education, Finance and Capital Market, Energy, Professional Organisations, the Private Sector and Judiciary.

