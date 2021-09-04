Sports

National Sports Commission returns soon, says Dare

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has given hope of the return of the National Sports Commission after revealing that the bill already passed the second reading at the National Assembly. The NSC was abolished in the year 2016 by the former minister, Solomon Dalung, who said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government decided to merge the commission with the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development. However, there have been calls from several quarters for the return of the NSC so as to drive sports development in the country. According to Dare, the Senate sports committee headed by Oninna Ogba, is already in support of having the commission again and should return soon. “The bill already passed second reading at the House of Assembly,” he said.

“I can assure you that the senate committee on sports headed by Senator Obinna Ogba is fully in sports and I am also in support of it. “This will bring back the national sports policy to drive sports in Nigeria. Football and other sports will rise higher in near future. “Even if I leave office, the progress made already is enough to make the return a reality and I am looking forward to the return of

