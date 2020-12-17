Sports

National Sports Festival gets Feb 14 date

The suspended 2020 National Sports Festival will now hold from February 14 to 28 2021 according to Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare. The National Council on Sports under the chairmanship of the Hon Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, at an Extra- Ordinary Council on Sports Virtual meeting held on Tuesday December 15, unanimously agreed to host the NSF in Edo State capital Benin.

According to a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, justified the reasons behind the postponement from the initial date of December 3 to 18. The statement stated that the postponement was because of the need to ensure better precautionary measures were taken against COVID- 19, bearing in mind the expected influx of holiday makers during the festive period.

