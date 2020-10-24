National Sports Festival not postponed indefinitely –Minister

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has refuted rumours that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival has been postponed indefinitely .

A statement from the Media office of the minister clarified that consultations were ongoing between the Ministry, the Edo State Government, the PTF on Covid-19 , and the National Council on Sports to decide on a new date to host the Festival.

“Like we did by consulting with the PTF on Covid-19 when we lifted the ban on non – contact sports and later contact sports, discussions are ongoing to decide on a new date for the Festival,” the statement read.

“The fake news that the Festival has been postponed indefinitely must have emanated from a false source.

