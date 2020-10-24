National Sports Festival not postponed indefinitely –Minister

Sports

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has refuted rumours that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival has been postponed indefinitely .

A statement from the Media office of the minister clarified that consultations were ongoing between the Ministry, the Edo State Government, the PTF on Covid-19 , and the National Council on Sports to decide on a new date to host the Festival.

“Like we did by consulting with the PTF on Covid-19 when we lifted the ban on non – contact sports and later contact sports, discussions are ongoing to decide on a new date for the Festival,” the statement read.

“The fake news that the Festival has been postponed indefinitely must have emanated from a false source.

