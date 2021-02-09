National Sports Festival shifted again

…as Council on Sports commits to April date for event

The Edo 2020 National Sports Festival earlier scheduled for February 14th- 28th has again been postponed till April.

This decision was reached after the emergency meeting of the National Council on Sports convened by the Minister of youth and sports who is the chairman of council. In attendance were Commisioners

Of Youth and Sports from the states of the federation, Directors of Sports, Permanent Secretary.The Deputy Governor of Edo State was also in attendance.

This recent postponement was occasioned by the second wave of the pandemic and the paucity of funds. The Edo Govt had requested for financial support due to the cost implications it suffered arising from the postponement.

The accommodation prepared at the University of Benin was no longer available for the Atheletes because students had resumed.

Rising from the meeting of the National Council on Sports on Monday, Council resolved that it was best to shift the Festival to a later date due to financial challenges raised by the host state, accommodation problems at the University of Benin due to the resumption of academic activities which would affect the camping of atheletes.

According to the resolution of the council, the Federal Government, Edo state and the council on Sports agreed that the Festival will now take in April since the earlier February date was no longer feasible.

The chairman of Council and sports Minister of Mr. Dare said: “We have seen the Sports Festival postponed three times,’ as we speak now most of us should have arrived Edo State getting ready for February 14, Sunday to start the Edo 2020 Sports Festival. But flowing from our last meeting a few things came up.

There was an undertone that the postponements have occasioned some financial difficulties and strains on the host state, and I dare say even on our part as the Ministry the postponements have also occasioned some financial difficulties.

On the strength of this similar experience myself, His Excellency the Governor and also Deputy Governor have bounced Ideas, the conversation, back and forth.

Of course, when December came, we know that almost everything stopped but it was agreed that it was important to approach the Federal Government for financial support. I’m glad to report that the Federal Government is favourably disposed to assisting Edo State to host the Festival

