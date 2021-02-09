Sports

National Sports Festival shifted again

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Council on Sports commits to April date for event

The Edo 2020 National Sports Festival earlier scheduled for February 14th- 28th has again been postponed till April.

 

This decision was reached after the emergency meeting of the National Council on Sports convened by the Minister of youth and sports who is the chairman of council. In attendance were Commisioners

 

Of Youth and Sports from the states of the federation, Directors of Sports, Permanent Secretary.The Deputy Governor of Edo State was also in attendance.

 

This recent postponement was occasioned by the second wave of the pandemic and the paucity of funds. The Edo Govt had requested for financial support due to the cost implications it suffered arising from the postponement.

 

The accommodation prepared at the University of Benin was no longer available for the Atheletes because students had resumed.

Rising from the meeting of the National Council on Sports on Monday, Council resolved that it was best to shift the Festival to a later date due to financial challenges raised by the host state, accommodation problems at the University of Benin due to the resumption of academic activities which would affect the camping of atheletes.

According to the resolution of the council, the Federal Government, Edo state and the council on Sports agreed that the Festival will now take in April since the earlier February date was no longer feasible.

The chairman of Council and sports Minister of Mr. Dare said: “We have seen the Sports Festival postponed three times,’ as we speak now most of us should have arrived Edo State getting ready for February 14, Sunday to start the Edo 2020 Sports Festival. But flowing from our last meeting a few things came up.

 

There was an undertone that the postponements have occasioned some financial difficulties and strains on the host state, and I dare say even on our part as the Ministry the postponements have also occasioned some financial difficulties.

 

On the strength of this similar experience myself, His Excellency the Governor and also Deputy Governor have bounced Ideas, the conversation, back and forth.

 

Of course, when December came, we know that almost everything stopped but it was agreed that it was important to approach the Federal Government for financial support. I’m glad to report that the Federal Government is favourably disposed to assisting Edo State to host the Festival

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Babyface emerges best boxer, wins N1m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde, on Friday, emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 21, which held at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos. The West African Boxing Union welterweight champion went home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the N1 million cash attached to the prize.   Baby Face, saw off Jubril “Terrible” […]
Sports

NFF announces beneficiaries of $2m coronavirus relief fund

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, the Supporters Club, as well as Mascots, have all been captured in the breakdown of planned distribution of monies received by the Nigeria Football Federation from FIFA, CAF and sponsors. Following the devastating effects occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, these funds are meant to serve as a booster […]
Sports

Inter eye permanent deal for Alexis Sanchez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan have decided to push ahead to try to buy Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United. According to calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri have been impressed with the Chilean’s recent performances and have decided to try to secure his services after his loan expires on 2nd August. ‘The Chilean striker has convinced everyone,’ the outlet claims. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica