National Stadium: FG has no contract with United Logistics

FG has no contract with United Logistics, a sports facility company that has accused the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development of sidelining it in the ongoing track laying project in the main bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The company is unknown to the FG on this project and has no contractual relationship with them as claimed. The company should come forward with any contractual papers or agreements it claims to have with the ministry. This is a privately sponsored rehabilitation work.

The sponsor chose a lead contractor it has been working with. The funding is 100 percent handled by the sponsor. Not the FG. The sponsors, Premier Lotto, are in charge of all procurement and contracting.

