National Stadium Reform: No going back on eviction notice –Nesiama

The co-chairman of the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the reformation of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, has told New Telegraph that there would be no going back on the latest ultimatum given to illegal occupants at the stadium. Speaking with our correspondent, the former Athletic Federation of Nigeria Technical Director said they have decided to give the occupants and other business owners within the complex till August 31, 2020 to leave the place so as to allow for proper work to begin.

“Initially, we gave them seven days to evacuate the place, but on passionate ground, we decided to extend the ultimatum, so they can have ample time to remove their things,” he said. “We are dealing with three sets of people occupying the stadium at the moment, the first set are those staying their illegally, while we have those who are staying there legally but their mode of operations was not in tandem with the instructions given to them.

“The final categories are those with proper documents operating legally on the complex. These last set would be given another six months to bring their businesses up-to-date with new mode of operations.”

