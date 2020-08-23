Sports

National Stadium renovation: Stakeholders plead for citizens centred policies

Members of the National Stadium community have appealed to the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to give serious thoughts to the latest seven days quit notice issued to business owners inside the premises amidst speculations of its renovation.

 

This appeal became necessary going by the economic implication of the sudden eviction notice as Nigerians struggle with economic hardship as occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The stakeholders said the Federal Government should not distance itself from the harsh economic reality on ground as all policies and decisions should be citizens centred.

 

Leading the charge is the former Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos Chapter), Fred Edoreh, who appealed to the Federal Government to give a human face to the proposed renovation of the National Stadium in Lagos.

 

Speaking with newsmen, the foremost sports journalist commended the minister for kickstarting the long awaited renovation of one of Nigeria’s national heritage which many of his predecessors failed to achieve.

 

“It gladdens my heart that in my lifetime, National Stadium in Lagos will wear a new look, but, while we embark on this massive project, we must also be strategic in our approach,” he said.

 

“It is more inauspicious at this period that their means of livelihood had been truncated for months by the COVID-19 lockdown and just when it seems to be easing and they are looking forward to returning to pick their lives again, the government strikes to kill their hope with an eviction.”

 

An aggrieved tenant, Rebecca Odetola, wondered why rush in giving tenants quit notice when the concessioning had not yet been finalised. Odetola said: “Everything about this country is all about the more you look, the less you see.

 

There was no bidding process for the taking over of the stadium which is against due process.

 

“Come to think of it, many people have invested million of their private funds into putting life into some of these dilapidated structures over the years. Is this is how the government wants to repay them?”

 

A special athlete (name withheld) who owns a shop inside the premises wondered how the government expects them to deal with the emotional shock and economic implications.

 

According to findings, over 3,000 Nigerians may be directly affected by the latest decision.

