National Stadium set to host major sporting event by April

There are strong indications that the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, will likely host a major sporting event by April this year. The stadium currently undergoing a major renovation according to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, should be ready to host a football match or an athletics event. Dare also said the ministry is waiting for approval from the president to commence work on a parcel of land identified for the construction of shops and other facilities to accommodate those that were evicted from the complex initially. “We have identified a parcel of land where we can build about 150 lock-up shops, a bank, fire service station to accommodate those that were evicted,” he said.

“We are awaiting Mr President’s anticipatory approval, we are working with the Ministry of Works, Bureau of Public Enterprises(BPE) and other government agencies. Once approval is given, work would start in earnest. “I set up a task force to restore the Masterplan of the stadium and to eject illegal occupants and remove illegal structures. We took down more than 100 illegal shops, we received bashing from the press and some people that had lost their source of livelihood. This is a sports facility and not a marketplace that holds a lot of fond memories.”

 

