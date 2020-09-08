National Stadium: We were not treated fairly –Shop owners

Charles Ogundiya

With the ongoing demolition of illegal structures at the National Stadium, Surulere, some.of the shop owners at the complex have cried out that they were not treated fairly.

New Telegraph’s visit to the stadium on Monday saw some of the shop owners removing the left over of what used to be their shop while some who their structures that were yet to be demolished moving their goods.

Speaking with our Correspondent, although on anonymity as they said they are not under any obligation to talk, one of them said :”What do you want me to say? When we asked you people to come to our aid, you didn’t do that,” the owner of one of the shops, Ceejay Sports said.

“This is frustrating, they didn’t treat us fairly and I wonder if we really have a voice in this country. “The locked down everywhere since early March, we have not been doing anything and suddenly you gave us just seven to 14 days to pack. “This is not fair at all and no matter what we say now, the deed has been done.”

The owner of another shop next to Ceejay Sports, the Zicotex Sports Plaza, stated category ically that he won’t say a word as he is currently frustrated. Speaking further, some of the shop owners in anguish informed New Telegraph that the government should have given them atleast till the end of the year knowing because they have not been doing anything since the general lockdown caused by the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic across the world.

It would be recalled that the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the rebuilding of the National Stadium started demolition job at the beginning of the month, with some of the ‘illegal structures’ already demolished with some marked for demolition.

The Co-Chairman of the Committee, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd), informed New Telegraph that the government already planning to construct a shopping mall at the complex to cater for the displaced individuals. However, the shop owners said they don’t trust the government again and will only wait to see what will happen at the stadium.

“The committee told us about the shopping mall, but we don’t even believe them. “How soon and when will the complex come up, what will happen to us between now and then? We are not happy because most of us have dependants and how do we cater for our family after this?” another shop owner said.

