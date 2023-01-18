National Theatre Festival Of Unity: Celebrating arts, culture, creativity

The 3rd edition of the yearly National Theatre Festival of Unity has come and gone, but the cultural, artistic essence and its capacity to build bridges of unity, promote peace and harmony will continue to resonate for a long time. Introduced in 2020 as an annual event by the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre, Professor Sunday Enessi Ododo, the maiden edition which featured music, dance, and stand-up comedy held at the National Theatre complex, Iganmu-Lagos from 10-13th December 2020.

The festival was conceived to celebrate life, build bridges of unity, promote peace and harmony as well as rekindle hope in humanity following the disruption by the Coronavirus pandemic which rocked the globe. Accordingly, the maiden edition had the theme: ‘Healing Nigeria’.

In Nigeria, besides the pandemic, there was also the unprecedented youth protest that engulfed the nation shortly thereafter. The maiden edition thus offered Nigerians and residents alike fresh opportunity to engage and enjoy live performances which were temporarily suspended because of the pandemic. Continuing in its tradition of preaching hope and perseverance amongst Nigerians, the National Theatre hosted the second edition of the festival from December 10th- 12th, 2021 under the theme ‘Enduring Optimism’. The three-day event which also held at the National Theatre, Iganmu- Lagos featured more events than the maiden edition.

The new events include: carnival procession, film show, visual arts exhibition and and awards ceremony. These were in addition to the usual live-theatre performances, music, stand-up comedy, dance. Following this trend, the third edition of the festival with the theme ‘Celebrations’ is designed to consolidate upon the gains of the first two editions. According to Prof. Ododo, the theme the 3rd edition which was held from 16-18th December 2022, was carefully chosen to give Nigerians an opportunity to take stock of God’s abundant blessings in their lives.

The festival kicked off on Friday 16th December 2022 with a new addition to the activities – a virtual roundtable on play creation which was anchored by the Nigerian Centre of International Theatre Institute (ITI-UNESCO). The innovative rounbdtable held at the National Theatre Marquée and virtually, featured two leading Nigerian playwrights and former Chief Executive Officers of the National Theatre of Nigeria, Professors Femi Osofisan (2004-2007) and Ahmed Parker Yerima (2007-2014) as mentors and lead speakers. The panelists include the three National Theatre Play Reading Series-award winning playwrights.

Expectedly, on the second and third day of the festival, it was a feast of performances – dance, music, drums ensemble and spoken word performances at the National Theatre Marquée where the opening ceremony was held with pomp and ceremony. With breathtaking performances by Gifted Steppers; JP Children Artistic World which presented a dance piece titled ‘Healing Our Land with our United ethnicity Music’; Success Performing Arts Company; Ijoeazy Historical Arts Company, Funsho Art Concept; and the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa as well as hip-hop musical performances, the hall echoed with ovation. Dignitaries at the event include renowned Nigerian scholar, poet, playwright, author, Professor Olufemi Obafemi; veteran actor and scholar, Prof. Sola Fosudo and others. In his opening speech Prof. Ododo noted that a festival by the National Theatre presents a platform to celebrate, deliberate, cogitate and prognosticate.

“Our celebrations are the numerous triumphs of the last twelve months, our cogitations are on what we could have done differently, and our prognostications are on how to make the coming year a better and more successful experience. The activities of NATFU 2022 (National Theatre Festival of Unity) started yesterday with deliberation and celebration of playwrights whose crafts the National Theatre has impacted creditably. The conference, which held online (Zoom), was a meeting of budding talents and literary icons who have attained worldwide fame, legendary status and stratospheric reputations due to many years of prodigious creative endeavours.

I was incredibly honoured by the presence of two of my predecessors in office and renowned playwrights, Professors Femi Osofinsan and Ahmed Yerima, and my teacher, Professor Olu Obafemi. The three playwrights whose plays we read as part of the National Theatre Quarterly Play Reading Series, Dr Abayomi Adegbamigbe, Gloria Akayi Asoloko and Testimony Jesutofunmi, were also part of this stimulating, intellectually enriching and creativity-unlocking experience. By facilitating the crossfertilization of ideas between creatives, we at the National Theatre keep exploring new ways of realizing our mandates.

The wealth of expertise on display cannot be quantified in monetary terms. Like culture, this shared intellectuality is profound in its intangibility,” Prof. Ododo said. He added, “We are especially gratified that the National Theatre was translocated from Lagos to Keffi in Nasarawa State and Ile-Ife in Osun State this year. At the Ileya Durbar in Ilorin Kwara State, the National Theatre played a documentary role. Through the Quarterly Play Reading Series held in Nasarawa and Osun, we took the theatre experience to Nigerians who live far away from the physical location of the National Theatre.

This attests to our guiding philosophy that the National Theatre is more than the mortal and bricks of the building. The National Theatre, to us, is the performative essence and celebration of creativity across the country. It is the presentation of culture towards its promotion and preservation.” According to him, as an architectural expression, the National Theatre is nationally unique in its tangibility, but as a creative ensemble, it transcends its material essence.

“Now that we have given wheels and mobility to the National Theatre and, in essence made it nationalistic in service delivery, we are looking forward to the coming year and the implementation of more of our programmes and creative content beyond Lagos. Just like we celebrated our budding and established playwrights yesterday, we look forward to using the future end-of-year National Theatre Festival of Unity to celebrate more talents we would have unearthed during the year. “November 14-16 gave the world a glimpse; a peek view of the New National Theatre.

We invited and had, in attendance, the Presidency as well as the United Nations Secretary- General in charge of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). What the world witnessed was breath-taking as the resplendent and glamorous ambience of the National Theatre welcomed Nigerians to a world transformed by the passion and the unwavering commitments of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the CBN/Banker’s Committee and the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, CON; the tenacity of purpose shown by this management and the understanding of our staff.

The ensuing days since that world event shows how bright a future the National Theatre has and how long the people have waited for a National Theatre to be proud of. I have been inundated with calls and booking requests from clients home and abroad who want to use the National Theatre. Indeed, we have cause to celebrate a dream that came to reality under our watch, a vision that crystalized through our dedication and a national pride that has returned to its pantheon through our can-do spirit. Using a world tourism event to take a tour of the facility was a masterstroke that calls for celebration. The world saw what was possible, attainable and achievable through transformational leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...