National Theatre GM: Ayakoroma lauds Enessi’s appointment

Professor Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, the immediate past Executive Secretary/CEO of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), has expressed happiness with the appointment of Professor Sunday Enessi Ododo, as the General Manager/CEO of National Theatre, Iganmu-Lagos by President saying that it is welldeserved. Prof. Ayakoroma noted that the appointment, which has elicited widespread commendations from the Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA) family, is “a reflection of the expectations of the generality of Nigerians to see qualified, credible and competent persons assuming leadership positions in our arts and culture Parastatals”.

He lauded the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for seeing Professor Ododo’s capacity and recommending him for appointment as the helmsman of Nigeria’s No. 1 Events Centre. In the congratulatory letter to the new GM, National Theatre, Prof. Ayakoroma, who is a UNESCO Cultural Expert and SONTA Editor, currently teaching at University of Africa, Toru- Orua (UAT), Bayelsa State, Nigeria, stated: “I am happy to be associated with you because you were one of the regular resource persons of high intellectual standing in theatre and cultural studies I used to facilitate conferences, workshops and training programmes during my eight-year tenure at National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO).

“As a point of fact, the Institute benefitted from the good working relationship we cultivated because, as President of Society of Nigeria Theatre Artists (SONTA), you offered NICO the hosting right of SONTA Annual Conference 2015, which, in the annals of the Society, is the first ever to be hosted by an establishment outside a university. “Sir, you recall that the renowned theatre scholar, Martin Esslin, had posited that, a theatre is a place where a nation thinks in front of itself.

This can only be a truism, in our instance, if the National Theatre is a beehive of artistic and cultural events.” According to the former ES/CEO, NICO, one refreshing aspect of Professor Ododo’s appointment is that his area of specialisation is Theatre Design and Scenography; which means he will be abreast of modern developments in technical theatre, which would be vital for the effective management of the National Arts Theatre. “I have implicit confidence in your ability to effectively take charge of the National Theatre, Nigeria’s iconic cultural edifice, which has been battling to regain its lost glory.

I am also strongly of the view that under your perceptive leadership, the National Theatre will be reinvented, as a true Events Centre, believing that you will have the full support of Management and Staff, as well as the press,” Ayakoroma said.

