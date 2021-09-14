National Theatre hosts special roundtable on corporate partnership in Lagos

In it’s continuous drive at repositioning the National Theatre, Nigeria’s iconic citadel of culture, situated in Lagos, to fulfill its core mandate to promote, present and preserve the cultural heritage of this blessed nation, the parastatal, now under the direction and leadership of Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, is set to host selected prospective partners, sponsors and patrons, at Protea Hotel, Plot 42/44, Isaac John Road, Ikeja, Lagos, to a luncheon in a Special Roundtable on Corporate Partnership.

The event, which will hold on Wednesday September 15, 2021, is in continuation of Prof. Ododo’s vision which he launched sometime last year, barely three months on assumption of office as the GM/CEO of the iconic House of Culture.

It will be recalled that Prof. Ododo had promised, at the National Theatre Workers Capacity Building Workshop with the theme ‘Repositioning and Marketing the National Theatre Brand in the Post COVID-19 Era’ that he will do everything possible and feasible to make the National Theatre, as a cultural parastatal of government, strive to attain its right of place and function in the social and cultural mix of our economy.

“It is in fulfilment of this promise that the National Theatre Management has set out to use this Platform of a Roundtable, to woo potential partners and prospective collaborators to achieve its goal,” it stated in statement.

At this special roundtable, the GM will once again present his programmes, products and services to the public, through these select few.

“This marketing mix being packaged by Brooks Consolidated Limited, known for its excellent facilitation of Cultural programmes and events, has as its ultimate goal ‘to expose the diverse partnership opportunities and programmes of the National Theatre to potential partners for the mutual benefit of all and sundry.

“Expected as partners at the event, which is meant to further put the National Theatre in the eye of the public are, Captains of Industries, Corporate bodies and Patrons of the Arts willing to partner with the National Theatre; businesses willing to leverage on culture for brand visibility and loyalty, and many more.”

This event is expected to further put the National Theatre in the limelight and ultimately increase and expand its internally generated revenue base while addressing social inclusion of Nigerian youths for poverty reduction.

