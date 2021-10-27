National Theatre in age of globalisation, technology

“The National Theatre must realise that the theatre, as the mother and melting pot of all other art forms must embrace her many children; television, film, radio and of course, the internet and its many offspring; twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Tik Tok etc. “The National Theatre must renew and reinvent itself with the blood and brains of the youths.

For instance, is there anyone in his/her 20s and 30s in the board? The national theatre must go to the people to woo them to come back to it; it should engage in Theatre for Development projects to reconnect with the people,” says Prof. Tunji Azeez. He added that the National Theatre must, as a matter of necessity, identify sources of funding and go after them. Azeez, who is a Professor of Theatre, Film & Cultural Studies, Department of Theatre, Film & Cultural Studies, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, stated this on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the National Theatre of Nigeria, held recently at National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

According to him, the National Theatre must key into the Millenium Sustainable goals to work with multinational agencies and corporate bodies. He commened the General Manager/CEO of National Theatre, Prof. Sunday Enesi Ododo, fsonta, fta, FNAL, and his management team for the various programmes and activities being put together to reposition the foremost cultural edifice, which include: capacity Building Workshop for Management and Staff of the National Theatre; the National Theatre Festival of Unity, organised last year; restructuring of the organisation with the creation of a new Department called Production and Technical Theatre Services (PTT&S).

He also commened the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to rehabilitate, revamp, and repair the National Theatre, and the establishment of the National Theatre Monograph Series to be included in the budget of the organisation, as well as ensuring industrial harmony and workers welfare.

Still on take-off plans for a new National Theatre, Prof. Azeez, who is a writer, theatre director and contentpreneur, also posited that the new theatre should devise programmes to capture all strata of the Society, and that, as a matter of urgency, identify all the troupes in the country and begin to collaborate with them on projects. A national theatre, he averred, isn’t just an organisation that puts on plays, dance and musical performances or art.

“The new National Theatre must be a major player in the unification of the nation. The new National Theatre must realise that businessmen are on the prowl and because they’re businessmen and women, their interests come first. The theatre may lose it’s soul to those hubs when they come not because they have come to kill the National Theatre but because the drivers of the engine of the theatre are ill-prepared for the revolution,” he said. He noted that National Theatres are funded through regular grants; productions and touring of their work around the country and beyond; by running their learning and participation programmes; investing in the development of new work and world-leading artists; public funding for the arts; foundations and trusts.

He also noted that the bjectives of the National Theatre of Nigeria include: to be customer oriented; to recognize the social needs of the society; to foster unity and understanding in its heterogeneous community; to operate profitably; to be able to meet the demands of patrons and members of the public and give the Parastatal a good image at all times; to be relevant to the public that it serves; to be a tourist attraction; to contribute to the economic vitality of our nation, while promoting Nigeria as a vibrant cultural destination; and to enhance the good image of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Earlier, a day before the 45th anniversary/one year anniverssary event, the maiden Critical Stakeholders Dialogue was held, also at the National Theatre, as part of efforts by the management to reposition the Theatre. In is address, Prof. Ododo, said that the National Theatre must be art driven and a germane step towards that is by periodically engaging stakeholders. “It gives me immeasurable pleasure and joy to welcome you home.

I say welcome home because the National Theatre is your home and we the management and staff are your partners in the upkeep of this home dear to us all. Today’s conversation with Critical Stakeholders is pertinent after the first ever National Theatre Roundtable Engagement on Corporate Partnership for our events and programmes which was a resounding success. At that event, we presented to the captains of industries pecuniary opportunities to invest in our programmes, events and artistic creations for mutual benefits.

The deliberations of September 15, 2021, have started to yield results as we are having agreements in principle already with many organisations who have bought into our visions for a new National Theatre. This is why we are here to meet with you theatre practitioners, scholars, administrators and artists because we are determined to give the National Theatre back to you. I have reiterated it time and time again that the national Theatre must be art driven and a germane step towards that is by periodically engaging you all like we are doing now. The industry players are the industry itself hence we cannot shave your heads in your absence,” he said.

He noted that by omission or commission, the National Theatre estranged or alienated the artists, and that “over time, the attracting presence of the stars of the stage and other art sectors and the attendant glamour left this home of creativity. The adverse effects of that alienation cannot be overstated. We are not unaware of this and that is why as a matter of deliberate policy we are opening our gates to you and using every opportunity to show you we are very sincere in this. Our actions and activities since we assumed office September last year are enough evidence.

In December of 2020, we had the first National Theatre Festival of Unity which had the single largest concentration of artists in the National Theatre for an event held by it. Workers were trained before that to see the National Theatre in a way that will help the users of the National Theatre achieve successful outings, and this was followed by a workshop on theatre technology.

“Having gotten the buy-in of sponsors for corporate partnerships for our programmes which include: Talent Hunt Project; Open Theatre Series; Exhibition of Nigeria Royal Regalia; Skill Acquisition Academy; National Festival of Horns & Flutes; Durbar Sights and Sound; Cottage Theatre Development Series; Digital and Music Projects; Annual Expo: Fashion, Film, Literature and Allied Arts; National Theatre Monograph Series; National Theatre Academy (Film, Performing and Allied Arts);National Theatre Annual Festival of Unity; National Theatre Quarterly Public Play Reading; National Theatre Radio.

I am happy to announce that the National Broadcasting Corporation granted National Theatre Radio broadcasting license. A perusal of the programmes and events shows that you all present today will play crucial roles every step of the way. You are here to avail us your wealth of experience in practice, in theory and the administration of theatre.

“We are in the shadow of the ongoing renovation, revamping and the rehabilitation of the National Theatre; the outcome of our deliberation here today will set the trajectory of the New National Theatre. But the New National Theatre is more than the edifice undergoing rehabilitation – the events we have lined up show that it will be a mobile theatre and the ongoing renovation is not a hindrance to our vision because with a Marquee which we are currently setting up on Entrance ‘C’ lawn, we are set to continue running our programmes, with a Marquee for events as needed while the renovation works are on.”

He called on practitioners and other stakeholders to bring their events to the National Theatre again as their support is crucial to the success they envision. “Some of our other ideas are without geographical limitations and boundaries because they will transcend Lagos to cover the whole Federation in no distant time. Beyond Nigeria, the National Theatre is empowered to collaborate with theatres across the globe in the area of Cultural Diplomacy. Our decision here today will have ripple effects in ages to come.”

