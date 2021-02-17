National Theatre: Targeting job creation, economic growth

Apart from ensuring that the nation salvages one of its most iconic edifices, the National Arts Theatre’s restoration initiative by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)/Bankers’ Committee will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs and boost economic growth, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In early October 2019 when top officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the nation’s banks invited the media to tour the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu complex, during which they formally declared their commitment to using their funds to restore the iconic edifice to its earlier glory days, it was clear to the journalists that were in attendance that the eminent bankers were quite excited about the task they had set for themselves.

For instance, speaking at the event, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said he was optimistic that when the restoration of the facility, which had been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, was completed, it would be 10 times better than the kind of convention centres seen in many parts of the world and would attract international attention.

Noting that close to 60 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated population of 200 million was under the age of 35, indicating that the country has a youthful population that needs to be engaged, Emefiele expressed regrets that many educated youths from universities were without employment despite the fact that many of them had unleashed their creative talents in creating jobs, not only for themselves, but also for others through music, movie, fashion and IT skills.

He pointed out that the Bankers’ Committee’s Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), under which lenders use funds, drawn from the Agribusiness, Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS), to support startups and existing businesses in the creative industry space, would be leveraged to revive the National Theatre. The CBN governor said: “We will build a hub around this edifice to accommodate them(youths) so that they can develop their Godgiven gift. I can imagine what this place will look like in another two years.

Every weekend if there will be something happening here, it will boost the tourism potential of Lagos State and Nigeria. “Nigerians go out of the country for different seminars. I must say this bluntly, there was a time within three months that Nigerian businessmen were going to South Africa to attend almost four seminars, and they were saying that Nigeria does not have a convention centre.

“There is no need for anybody, even unions, to be afraid that they are going to be expelled. We will develop it for them to use and use for the good of their businesses and for their families. But the important thing to note is that an asset of this nature going down, posterity will not forgive us and generation unborn will not forgive us.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman, Body of Bank CEOs and GMD Access Bank, Mr. Herbet Wigwe, said the initiative was in line with the Federal Government’s vision of lifting 100 million out of poverty. “We have been to several countries on the continent; none of them has an edifice like this. Now, ours is a relic, but we believe that in two years, working under the auspices of the CBN Governor, we would be able to raise the requisite private sector funds to support and give this centre a proper facelift,” he said.

Reviving dead assets

The National Theatre restoration initiative was also one of the key issues discussed at the Bankers’ Committee Retreat in Ogere, Ogun State, in December 2019. Addressing journalists at the event, Emefiele said the project was aimed at reviving dead or dying assets in the country. “What the Bankers’ Committee is doing is to help to revive dead assets or an asset that is dying that cannot be able to generate its potential and revenue as a result of lack of funds and good maintenance. I have been to different conferences in different parts of the world, the assets the National Theatre has is better than what we see in many of the international conferences in other parts of the world,” Emefiele said. According to the CBN governor, it is important to revive the Arts edifice, which had not been refurbished since it was completed in 1976, so that it could help create economic activities as well as being a place for creativity and tourist attraction. Similarly, speaking to newsmen in July last year at an event that was billed as the FG’s formal handover of the National Theatre to the apex bank and the Bankers’ Committee, Emefiele projected that over one million jobs would be created within 18 months once the restoration of the complex was completed.

Approved MoU

However, given the impact of Covid-19 on socio-economic activities in the country, there seemed to have been a slowdown in activities relating to the restoration of the theatre until last Wednesday, when the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Information and Culture and the CBN/Bankers’ Committee that will result in the bankers providing about N21.89 billion for the refurbishment of the National Theatre. Mohammed said: “The important thing is that no job will be lost because after the National Theater is renovated, a special purpose vehicle will be created to run it. The MoU has a life span of 21 years, after which it will revert back to the government.”

Following the minister’s announcement, the MoU and contract award signing ceremony for the handover of the National Arts Theater to the Bankers’ Committee for restoration and refurbishment was held in Lagos on Sunday. In his speech at the event that had in attendance, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Chair, Body of Bank CEOs and Access Bank’s GMD, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, CBN Governor, Emefiele, he said that over 35,000 jobs would be created during and after the restoration and refurbishment of the Arts complex.

He noted that the signing of the contract for the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 15 months with Cappa & D’Alberto Limited as its main contractor, was a culmination of the commitment made by the CBN/Bankers’ Committee a year and a half ago. He said: “As you are aware, the National Arts Theatre is one of the most iconic buildings in Nigeria and despite its current state, nearly 45 years after it was built, it has continued to inspire the creativity of Nigerians, especially amongst the teeming youthful population.

The idea behind the project christened, Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre (LCEC), is simple. “Firstly, we seek to restore the glory of an iconic building by aligning most of the fabric and equipment and facilities in the building with the aesthetics of the 21st Century, and secondly to develop an ecosystem of creative hubs on the adjoining 44 hectare parcel of land.

This new facility will complement and enhance the National Arts Theatre. “The Bankers’ Committee is providing funding for a prototype cluster located to the north of the National Arts Theatre, a development, which we have labelled the ‘Signature Cluster.’ This facility will be a convenor – providing space, support network, business development and community engagement for the creative, cultural and technology sectors.

The Signature Cluster will consist of a building each for Music, Film, Fashion and Information Technology verticals. In addition to these, a Welcome/Visitor’s Centre, Police and Fire Stations, and structured parking for up to 500 vehicles will be built.”

Continuing, he said: “Consequently, the 44 hectare site adjourning the National Theatre will be developed and utilised for the development of purpose-built creative hubs for the fashion industry, music and film as well as information technology.

The aim is to deliver a successful creative and entertainment city that will encourage additional investment into Nigeria’s creative industry.” Reiterating that the project is aimed primarily at providing an avenue for the active engagement of the youths in the country and the creation of jobs, the CBN governor said: “We anticipate that there would be at least 10,000 direct and indirect jobs created during the construction of the Lagos Creative & Entertainment Centre. We also project that over 25,000 people would be engaged in different sections of the centre when the Signature Cluster is completed, with anticipated multiplier effect of other job opportunities.” Emefiele also stated that the CBN/Bankers’ Committee would work with environmental and hydrology specialists to ensure that the existing natural ecosystem that has been formed in the land adjourning the National Theatre over the decades, “will remain largely undisturbed and preserved.”

Analysts point out that the deal reached between the bankers and the FG over the restoration of the National Arts Theatre was particularly significant given that the government is planning to sell some of its moribund assets to fund the 2021 Budget. Commenting on the subject recently, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, explained that the government wanted to sell some of its assets to fund the 2021 Budget because they are currently moribund and provide little or no value in their current state. According to her, the sale of the public assets will be of benefit to Nigerians and help boost the economy.

She said: “There are some government assets that are dead that can be sold to the private sector to be reactivated and put to use for the benefit of Nigerians. So we are looking at different – and I am a member of the National Council on Privatisation – we are looking at different categories of government assets that government has not been able to manage, that are lying down and in some cases even completely rundown, to cede them off to the private sector. “The intention is not just funding the budget, it is to reactivate these assets and hand it over and have them (assets) contribute to the growth in the economy,” she added.

Last line

Although the FG retains ownership of the National Arts Theatre and will take back management of the complex after 21 years, according to Lai Mohammed, the general consensus in financial circles, at the weekend, was that the initiative to restore the edifice would go a long way in boosting economic growth and helping to reduce unemployment especially among the youths.

