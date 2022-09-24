National Theatre will be ready in Oct for UNWTO Global Conference – Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured that the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, will be ready for the forthcoming UNWTO Global Conference which Nigeria is hosting.

He noted that the right to host the event, which has as its theme: ‘Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries: Pathways to Recovery and Inclusive Development,’ was given to Nigeria in 2021, at the 64th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) in Cape Verde, adding that since then, “we have started preparations for the event, inaugurating the Planning Committee which has since swung into action”.

The minister, who stated this at a press conference held on Saturday in Lagos, also disclosed that a team from the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid, Spain, is currently in Nigeria on a preliminary mission for the conference. The team comprises the Director, Regional Department for Africa, Ms. Elcia Grandcourt, the Deputy Director, Regional Department for Africa, Mr. Jaime Mayaki and the Communication expert for Africa, Mr Kojo Bentum.

“The purpose of the mission, which is in line with the rules of the organisation, is to inspect the facilities for the conference, which include the National Theatre, which is the venue; the designated hotels, venue for social events and finally to receive briefs from the planning committee,” he said.

According to him, on Friday, the team inspected the National Theatre, some of the designated hotels as well as the venue for the special programme on Nollywood.

“The team equally met with the Planning Committee. This morning, I received a comprehensive brief from the team and I am pleased to inform you that the team is very satisfied with the level of Nigeria’s preparedness to host the global conference.

“As you are aware, the UNWTO is a specialised Agency of the United Nations that is globally responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accepted tourism. Nigeria’s membership of this important Organisation spans almost five decades. I am happy to note that since joining the Organisation in 1975, Nigeria has been consistent in its commitment to the activities of the Organisation,” he explained.

