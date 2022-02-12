Travel & Tourism

National Tourism Transportation Summit 2022 holds on April 25

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

This year’s edition of the annual National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo Abuja has been scheduled to hold between April 25 and 26 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja. According to the organisers, Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria, ITPN, the theme for the two days gathering, which is the fifth in series is: AFCFTA: Strengthening Connectivity Effects and Partnership. Speaking on the summit, the President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said that goals of engender growth and partnership in the travel sector and allied industries in the country and across Africa continent.

‘‘NTTS attracts, sustains, connects and advances stakeholders and key players in strengthening the growth of tourism and transportation industry. Our goal is to promote access to solutions and information and also expand opportunities for the industry players in tourism and transportation sector.’’ He further stated that: NTTS services to provide leadership in Africa’s tourism and transportation community and create an exceptional experience for the participants, exhibitors, agencies, companies and countries.’’

According to Odusanwo, this year’s event, which is premised on AfCFTA just like that of last year, is designed to complement the Africa Union’s efforts at integrating African countries through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) initiative. Speaking further, he said: ‘‘The programme would draw wider participants and target audience in line with the regional integration efforts of the African Union and the ECOWAS.

A two – day summit and expo featuring great speakers addressing topical issues and opportunities for both public and private sector in Africa’s tourism and transportation industry.’’ He added that: ‘‘It is a gathering of senior executives, decision makers, associations that offers you a unique opportunity to meet with international regulatory and policy setting bodies, embassies, influencers, specifiers, employers and investors to showcase and market your services and products to more than 1, 000 relevant and highly engaged delegates from aviation, maritime, railways, travel, road transportation, national and international travel. ‘‘This is an opportunity for you to attend, exhibit and sponsor to maximise the event potential to benefit your organisation, ministry and association.’’

 

