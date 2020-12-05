News

National Tourism Transportation summit, expo for Dec 7

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The third edition of the yearly National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo 2020 has been scheduled to hold between December 7 and 8 in Abuja. The summit, which debuted in 2017, according to its organiser, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, would serve as guest speakers alongside other stakeholders in the private sector.

Odusanwo, who is the president of the Institute for Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN), said the summit is devoted to the promotion of tourism and transportation owing to the great significance of mobility and connectivity to the national economic growth and development. Holding at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, with the theme: ‘Repositioning Tourism and Transportation Connectivity and Mobility to Revitalise the Economy’, the two-day event is expected to leverage on efforts by the federal government to revitalise the national economy.

Odusanwo said: “The summit offers a unique opportunity to meet with regulators, decision makers, influencers, technocrats, specifiers, investors and highly engaged delegates from tourism, aviation, maritime, railways, airport operations, road transportation, national and international travel and transportation organisations, including operators in the tourism and hospitality value chain.”

