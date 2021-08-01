News

National unity: Ganduje, Okorocha, Fashola, others to discuss sustainability of Nigeria

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Following the recent agitations for separation by some groups and individuals, the call to discuss the sustainability of Nigeria as a united nation has become imperative, hence some Nigerian leaders will gather in Abuja to discuss its reality or myth.

At a one-day conference, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is billed to give a keynote address which thereafter will be discussed by a five-man team of discussants which include; the former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, incumbent Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Raji Fashola (SAN), Senator Peter Nwaboshi, Minister of State Federal Capital Territory, Hajia (Dr.) Ramatu Tijjani -Aliyu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The event slated for Thursday, August 5 at Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Abuja, is a brain- child of the APC Press Corps.

The public lecture series is aimed at contributing to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.

The topic for the one-day event is “Sustaining United and Indivisible Nigeria: A myth or Reality.”

In a statement Sunday signed by the Chairman Organising Committee of the Corps, Mr. Babatunde Ayeni, in Abuja, said the APC Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni will be Chairman of the occasion.

Other prominent Nigerians expected to speak at the event include; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister Trade and Investment, former governor Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timiprye Sylva, Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Hon. James Faleke, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman, among others.

 

