National Unity: Senate mulls commission on religious harmony

Worried by persistent threat to Nigeria’s continued corporate existence, peace and harmony, occasioned by deepening religious intolerance in the country, the Senate yesterday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to set up the National Religious Harmony Commission (NRHC). The National Religious Harmony Commission (Establishment) Bill 2022 is being sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, representing Kwara North senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Umar said the proposal sought to establish the NRHC to serve as an intervention to promote religious tolerance, peace and harmony in Nigeria. He observed that the United Nations Charter and several provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), were based on the principles of the dignity and equality of all human beings.

 

