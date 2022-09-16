National youth body moves to end ASUU strike

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Ekiti State yesterday disclosed plans to step up action by co-opting its national body and other critical stakeholders like the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) into finding a way to end the current logjam between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian University (ASUU) that has been on strike since February 14. This was made known yesterday by the newly elected Chairman of Ekiti State chapter of NYCN, Oluwasegun Bankole, who spoke during his inaugural press briefing. At the election supervised by security agencies, Ekiti State Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bankole polled a total of 109 votes to defeat his closest rival, Oluwasegun Famuyibo, who garnered 14. Addressing newsmen on NYCN’s expectations from the incoming government in the state, Bankole said: “The NYCN is ready to key into Biodun Oyebanji’s policy thrust, because we have studied it and found that he makes youth empowerment a priority on his list.

