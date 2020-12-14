News

National Youth Council laud Governor Yahaya Bello over appointment of NYCN officials as Secretaries to Local government.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN has described as unprecedented, the gesture extended to the local government coordinators of the NYCN in all the local government areas of Kogi State, by Governor Yahaya Bello. Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier today during the inauguration of the newly elected Local government announced the appointment of the NYCN chairmen of the various local government in the state, as the Secretaries to the Local governments across the state.

In a statement issued and signed by its President, Amb Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, the nation’s apex youth body applauded Governor Yahaya Bello’s decision, describing it as a practical demonstration of the love and belief of the Governor, in the capacity of Nigerian youth to assume the mantle of leadership in the country.

The council further pointed out that these appointments, is a major victory in bridging the age long gap, that has existed between Nigerian youth and government at various levels in the country.

Sukubo urges the new Secretaries, who have also been sworn in, to consider their appointments as a call to service, which must be carried out by hardwork, focus and teamwork, in order to justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Bello.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi summons security meeting over Emene killings

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Following last Sunday’s bloody shootout involving security agencies and the members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and subsequent breakdown of law and order in Emene, Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday summoned an emergency State Security Council meeting. The meeting, according to a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, […]
News

Odu’a group pays cash dividend of N320m to shareholders

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Odu’a Investment Company Limited has approved consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and the payment of cash dividends of N320 million to its shareholders. The meeting was held at the company’s head office, Cocoa House, Ibadan, Oyo State, under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that all […]
News

Brother, sister handcuff, bite policewoman

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man repeatedly choked then bit a Queensland policewoman as his sister handcuffed the officer after the pair were kicked out of a Brisbane pub. New Zealanders Hylton Miharo King, 24, and Ariana Thirteen King, 30, pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting the police officer at Mitchelton in May 2019. The pair had been at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: