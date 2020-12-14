National Youth Council laud Governor Yahaya Bello over appointment of NYCN officials as Secretaries to Local government.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN has described as unprecedented, the gesture extended to the local government coordinators of the NYCN in all the local government areas of Kogi State, by Governor Yahaya Bello. Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier today during the inauguration of the newly elected Local government announced the appointment of the NYCN chairmen of the various local government in the state, as the Secretaries to the Local governments across the state.

In a statement issued and signed by its President, Amb Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, the nation’s apex youth body applauded Governor Yahaya Bello’s decision, describing it as a practical demonstration of the love and belief of the Governor, in the capacity of Nigerian youth to assume the mantle of leadership in the country.

The council further pointed out that these appointments, is a major victory in bridging the age long gap, that has existed between Nigerian youth and government at various levels in the country.

Sukubo urges the new Secretaries, who have also been sworn in, to consider their appointments as a call to service, which must be carried out by hardwork, focus and teamwork, in order to justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Bello.

