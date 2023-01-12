Sports

National Youth Games, beacon of hope –Dare

Posted on

As the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games hold in Asaba, Delta State, from February 8th to 18th 2023, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has described the event as a beacon of hope for the youth. Dare, in a letter to various states, said, “the NYG has become a beacon of hope for the future of our sports.

Its product have been largely responsible for most of the recent successes the nation has witnessed at international sports competitions.” The minister said that this year’s edition will be made bigger and better, as he encouraged all states to support their contingents to the Games. Imbibing global best practices, he urged States to provide insurance covers for its contingents for the duration of the games, as part of the requirements for participation.

The Games will feature 29 sports which include athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, chess, fives, scrabble, gymnastics, golf, shooting, swimming, badminton, hockey, para-sports, and squash, amongst others. The Dennis Osadebay University Sports Complex, Asaba, Delta State will be the venue for the Games

 

